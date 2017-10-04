MUST READ! Vidya Balan’s Hilarious Comment On SRK

Actress Vidya Balan says her husband and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (SRK) is the most good looking guy, and she is glad that she got married to him.

Vidya, who got married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012, spoke about her personal life with actress Neha Dhupia for her chat show “No Filter Neha”, read a statement.

When Neha asked her what’s it like waking up to SRK every morning, Vidya said: “Let me specify, those who are desperately waiting for a controversy around my name because it’s been a while… I wake up to a better-looking SRK. He is the most good looking guy on the planet Earth. I’m glad I signed up for it.”

The Dirty Picture star also said that she likes to inhale the smell of “paint and turpentine” on a film set.

“Wherever I smell paint or turpentine, I ask for people to get me a little bit of it and I keep inhaling it. And people have told me it’s an addiction and I’m like no it’s not an addiction,” she added.

On the film front, Vidya will next be seen in Tumhari Sulu.

Vidya admitted that slowly and surely we are moving towards making and watching films that are very relatable.

She said, “Where the hero is not out of the ordinary… He or she is an ordinary person, who overcomes circumstances in life and then becomes extraordinary. I think that’s the shift, which is why you see an actor like Akshay Kumar be a part of a film like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. I think it isn’t really about making social films, but about telling our stories that are relevant to us and are rooted in our reality.”

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. Tumhari Sulu hits the theatres on 24th November for you!