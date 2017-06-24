In a new twist to the actress kidnap case, the victim has recorded a new statement.

According to police, the fresh statement was taken by Additional Director General of Police B.Sandhya after meeting the actress on Thursday but the news only came out on Friday.

This new development came after the prime accused Pulsar Suni reportedly discussed the case with his fellow jail inmate, and as the latter disclosed this to police, who, after looking into all aspects, decided to take a fresh statement from the actress. Police are also now getting ready to take the jail inmate to record his statement in front of a magistrate.

Police, who arrested all the six accused within a week of the incident in February, failed to unravel if there was any conspiracy behind the kidnap of the actress and the fresh revelation is understood to have given new leads to the conspiracy angle.

With the actress all set to leave for a foreign trip, police after coming to know of her trip, decided to first take her statement.

The hugely popular young actress was sought to be kidnapped on February 17 while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road but later dumped near the house of director-turned-actor Lal, who upon hearing her harrowing experience, informed police.