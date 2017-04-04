Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Recently the film had made headlines due to its Box Office clash with the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

But here comes some good news for the fans. According to reports, the music rights of the film has been acquired by a very popular music company with a whopping amount of Rs. 15 crores. Earlier this week the company even acquired the music rights of Salman Khan’s upcoming release Tubelight for 20 crores.

Reportedly, Tubelight will have only three songs. These three songs are background scores, which will help the narrative of the story. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is expected to have six songs out which, two have been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The music for both the films will be composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are currently shooting in Ludhiana, Punjab. This film is yet to get a final title, for now, its working title is The Ring. Although, there were also reports suggesting that Imtiaz is also thinking about ‘Rehnuma‘, fresh reports suggest that ‘Raula’ is being considered.

The first look of the movie was shared by Salman Khan on his twitter handle and he had mentioned “.@iamsrk ki film aa Rahi hai . Date Maine decide kar di hai . Title tum log decide kardo . Best of luck @AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli”

SRK is also lined up with Anand L. Rai’s upcoming project. The 51-year old actor will be seen playing the character of a dwarf in the film. The movie will go on floors in December this year and will hit the screens on 21st December 2018.