Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar are two of the names who have not just defined but also refined the way one looks at Bollywood cinema. After having started off with their smash hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the awesome twosome are coming together again to charm their way into the audiences’ hearts.

This time round, the film is Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a film which touches upon an extremely sensitive issue, which people were only hush-hush and secretive about. In that sense, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is definitely a ‘coming-of-age’ film of the recent times.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi caught up with both, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar for a supercool interview. Here are the excerpts:

Bhumi, to start with, what’s your dream role?

Bhumi Pednekar: It’s not a dream role, but, I wold love to do a Zubeida or a Chandni Bar or a Rang De Basanti.

Bhumi, you are a self-confessed hardcore Priyanka Chopra fan. Which film of hers you like the most?

Bhumi Pednekar: I think that she was fantastically phenomenal in Saat Khoof Maaf, Barfi, Agneepath and others.

Coming to Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, wherein you have touched upon the sensitive yet bold topic of Erectile Dysfunction (ED). In a country like India, people first go to ‘Baba’ and then a Doctor. What’s your take on that?

Ayushmann Khurana: It happens like that only in the film as well. We have a ‘Baba Bengali’ in the film (laughs). The film is basically an attempt in changing the mind-set about the gender parity. Ours is not a preachy, but, an entertaining film. We have not underlined it, but have given a subtle message through the film that, one should simply treat it (issues like ED) rather than pushing it under the carpet.

Music played an important role in your last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. What ‘role’ does music play in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan?

Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar: Very important. In fact, music is an integral part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan’s narrative. In other words, nothing in the film is forced.

Recently, there was a guy on twitter who had ‘complained’ to you stating that “For the first time in Bollywood, someone used the name Mudit. Aapne usmein bhi laga di Sir”. Do you take that as a compliment or a complaint?

Ayushmann Khurana: Of course, I take that as a compliment! (laughs).

Bhumi, there was a news about you having watched kamal R Khan’s film Deshdrohi a whopping 100 times! Is that true?

Bhumi Pednekar : Not at all! I have just seen it film, but, only once. And I don’t even intend to watch it again! (laughs).

Bhumi, recently, there were lot of rumours about you throwing your weight around on the sets. Is that true?

Bhumi Pednekar: Actually, I have knocked off a lot of weight! If that’s what the rumours meant by ‘throwing the weight around’! (laughs). That’s the ‘only weight’ I have thrown! On a serious note, I feel bad about such rumours. It really hurts to read such baseless stuff written.

Ayushmann, is it true that your father is an astrologer?

Ayushmann Khurana: Yes! Very much.

Since Bollywood majorly ‘runs’ on astrology, who chose Bollywood for you: your father or you yourself?

Ayushmann Khurana: Way back, after my post-graduation, I was thinking of taking a sabbatical. That’s when my father told me to pack my bags and try my hand in acting. Log bhaagke acting karte hain, mujhe bhagaaya gaya tha! (laughs) I don’t believe in astrology, but, I do believe in karma. I believe in my father. My father has been more ambitious about me than I am about myself!

Ayushmann, you recently said that you support pre-marital sex. In a country like India which is driven by morals and values, do you think that everyone will take your statement in the right spirit?

Ayushmann Khurana: I think that they should take it in the right sense. I feel that one should ‘test the waters’ before actually getting into it. I feel that arranged marriage is like a gamble.

Bhumi, there have been rumours about you doing a Marathi film with Amitabh Bachchan which will be directed by Sairat’s director Nagraj Manjule. Is that true?

Bhumi Pednekar: The ‘rumours’ hasn’t reached me as yet (smiles).

Lastly, your film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases along with the Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho….

Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar: Both the films are of totally different genre. We just hope that both the films do well.