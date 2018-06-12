Music Composer Sachin-Jigar Are Fans Of Singer Lucky Ali

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that singer Lucky Ali is a genuine rock star and his music is a reflection of his life.

Sachin-Jigar were speaking on Musical June by MTV Beats. Their episode will air on June 14.

Asked if somebody has wooed the duo through music, Sachin said: “Totally, I think one name would be Lucky Ali. Jigar and I have lost one girlfriend each in our life because we used to only listen to ‘Sifar’. ‘Sifar’ used to be suffer for those people. Recently, he performed in Bombay and both of us had gone to attend that concert. I think he is a genuine rock star in the real sense of it.

“His lyrics and his music is a big time reflection of his life and his swag. Long live Lucky Ali and his songs.”

Jigar added: “We are lovers and we keep loving. We have no break-ups. We have life long relationships with everybody we meet.”

Sachin said that every time Jigar would break-up, they would party.

“Yes, the amount of times he has broken up, he can’t cry each time so we used to instead party that today the bird is free again,” he added.