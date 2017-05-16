Music composer Pritam on Monday announced he has walked out of Bollywood project Raabta after its producer expressed an interest to have an “outside song” in the album.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Pritam wrote: “I had decided a while back to only do solo composer albums and not have an outside song in my album.”

“In ‘Raabta‘, producers want to recreate an existing song from the music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue with the film and requested the producers to take out my name from the film credits and promotions. The album will be completed by my company Jam 8.”

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Homi Adajania apart from Dinesh Vijan, who has directed it too.

Pritam had earlier collaborated with Vijan on films like Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail. What’s interesting is that both the albums composed by Pritam alone had managed to become chartbusters. Looks like, the recent trend of old songs being recreated to fetch more buzz among the audiences is not going well with the composer. Also, despite his clause stating that he will not work on recreations, the Raabta album already has one of the composer’s popular number, revamped and with the demand for another one, the composer backed out.

T-Series honcho, Bhushan Kumar spoke to Indian Express, regarding the same and said, “Pritam has tweeted after discussing with me and Dinesh Vijan, so it has not come to us as a surprise. He has not walked out really, there is a difference between walking out, leaving the album, and not continuing to work together. It is an amicable decision between Pritam and us. Pritam as a composer does not want any other or old song to be recreated, it is his policy. These days as you know, old songs are recreated and it’s working big time, and we wanted to do something like that. So Pritam wasn’t ready to do that, and he told us that it wouldn’t be good at his part to do this. So it was then decided that his company Jam 8 will work on the album, and as a policy, his name will not be associated with an album that has a recreated song.”

Clearing the airs about any bad blood between them, he added, “There is nothing negative between him and us, he is not walking out of the project, Jam 8 is headed by him. Now, this is his policy, and we as producers, me and Dinesh, appreciate his decision and his stand. I know Pritam for eighteen years now, we have worked together a lot and we are working on a lot of projects in the future also, and with this everyone should keep all the negativity away.”

Raabta features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is slated to release on 9th June.