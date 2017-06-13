With every new Bollywood film, we get to know about the actor, director and musicians involved with the film but most people have no idea about the people who design the marvelous posters of a film. Creating posters for a film is not an easy job. You got to explain the essence on the film with just one picture!

Having designed more than 600 posters for Bollywood films, Marching Ants Advertising, an eminent company in the industry have been at it for the last 16 years. Co-founder Rajeev Chudasama pays close attention to each detail in every poster that his company designs, thereby creating a spectacular poster that expresses the vision of the film.

Several eminent personalities in Bollywood have worked closely with Rajeev and have some great things to say about him.

While shooting for the poster of Munna Michael, we got a hold of Tiger Shroff and this is what he had to say about Rajeev, “There is so much to say about him. Every time I feel he can’t get any better, he just keeps getting better and keeps proving me wrong. He has made me a better performer, a better looker through his guidance and his vision with every shot, every poster.”

“I’m very thankful to have met Rajeev sir. I’ve learnt a lot from him and I just keep getting blown away by his work. Every time he shows me a reference before a shoot, we look at each other and then we go on set. As soon as the first shot is done, we look at each other again and we know in our heads that we have surpassed that expectation. It’s always so much fun working with Rajeev sir. Always a positive outcome,” he added.

The supremely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui too had some amazing things to say about Rajeev and his body of work.

“My experience of working with Rajeev goes way back in time. It was Rajeev bhai only since the beginning, which was around 15 years ago. And I’m happy with the fact that we know each other since then. Now he has become a big star himself. The best part about him is the expertise and the uniqueness he gets in his work. He adds his own Midas touch at whatever he does and the result is always amazing,” he said.

Talking about working together on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Nawazuddin added, “We usually don’t expect the outcome, he always manages to surprise us with his work. Even recently we worked on the poster of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and it went viral in no time. I was surprised at the response.”

“Looking at his work, the most common thought I come across is that this is exactly what we felt about a particular character or about a movie title but we weren’t able to express it through our words. He gives that project a physical form of its own. All you need to do is express your thoughts, he’ll handle the rest,” the actor concluded.

Rajeev Chudasama co-founded Marching Ants Advertising back in 2001 with a desire to break the trap of visual mediocrity through its people, its relationships, its work and the results achieved. In this current scenario of media fragmentation, holding the attention of consumers is a difficult task and simply have a strong idea isn’t sufficient. What the idea needs is an articulation that is unique and refreshing, which is what Marching Ants Advertising promises to deliver.

Having begun their journey with Ek Haseena Thi, the company has worked on more than 600 films in the last 16 years. A turning point for them was the blockbuster Om Shanti Om and we’re sure that poster is still ebbed in your memory.