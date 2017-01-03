Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are all set to come together for Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael. Tiger, who is known for his stellar moves on the dance floor, is seen in this picture along with Nawazuddin who for a change is seen dancing.

The film will be revolving around Tiger’s character who is a street lad and happens to be a big fan of pop star Michael Jackson.

Munna Michael marks the debut of Niddhi Aggerwal. Tiger was last seen in Khan’s Baaghi, which became a profitable venture at the box office.

Check out the picture here:

The film is slated to hit the theaters this July.