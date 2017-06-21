The much-awaited trailer of Anees Bazmee’s directorial Mubarakan was launched yesterday. The team of Mubarakan – Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty, were welcomed by pomp and pride through an unconventional entry with ‘Band Baaja’ as they danced their way into the launch showing some bhangra moves.

The trailer launch was a celebration in itself, which made the visitors feel like they entered a wedding jollification.

A special corner was created for the audiences to become a part of the ceremony as the boys wore paghdi’s and the girl’s parandhas.

The cast of the film indulged in a fun-filled interaction with the media where the lead actors of the film also shared their Mubarakan moments.

The chacha-bhatija jodi in real life have often made us chuckle with their antics and now they have a full-fledged film to showcase that. The chemistry between the two made the auditorium burst out in laughter time and again with their perfectly timed jokes.

“When Boney Kapoor or Arjun’s mother watch this film, or for that matter all our friends, it should be Arjun’s most successful film ever. When the movie will become successful, only then Anees (Bazmee) and I will be happy. That is the spirit with which we have made this film,” Anil said at the trailer launch event.

“Mubarakan” is a first of its kind real-life “uncle and nephew” outing for Anil and Arjun in comedy genre.

“It has been a wonderful and emotional experience working with Arjun Kapoor. He is my relative, he is like my son, he is my brother’s son. I think it was very emotional-professionalism working with him,” Anil said.

“I was professional, I was competitive, but before every scene, I would discuss with director Anees Bazmee that we’re working with Arjun Kapoor for the first time. And it should be Arjun’s best film ever,” he added.

Anil has described the film a “pure family entertainer”.

“After a long time, we’re doing a film which is a real and pure family entertainer. I think it is Anees Bazmee’s specialty, whether it is ‘No Entry’, ‘Welcome’ or ‘Welcome Back’, and even those films which he wrote for me, movies like ‘Deewana-Mastana’ and ‘Ladla’. There will not be a single double-meaning dialogue in his films,” Anil said.

“Mubarakan” is slated for release on July 28.