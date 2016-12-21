Arjun Kapoor is all set to work with his uncle Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film Mubarakan. The actor has already started shooting for the film which will have him in a double role, where one of them is a Sikh. Ileana D’cruz is the leading lady in the film and this is the first time she has been paired with Arjun.

While the two have already started shooting for the film, Arjun shared a picture on Twitter where they are seen posing cutely. He captioned the picture as. “Let the madness continue !!! Smiles galore Karan and sweety aka @Ileana_Official and me !!! #Mubarakan.”

Check out the picture here:

Anil Kapoor will be starting the shoot of the film from January 14th. The film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release on 28th July, 2017.