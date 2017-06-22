Television’s most popular actress Mouni Roy who is known for her stint in Naagin 2 is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Earlier, reports suggested that Roy will be launched by none other than Salman Khan but now we hear, she will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s next film Gold.

Buzz is that Mouni will be shooting for a long 25-day schedule with Akshay in August. Even though the film has a male dominated plot, her character will be crucial enough and looks like Mouni is all set for her big Bollywood break!

Reports suggest that she will be seen in a completely different avatar for Gold and that may be entirely distinct from her otherwise glamorous image. The film is set in a different timeline since it showcases the journey of India winning its 1st gold medal as a free nation in the Olympics, 1948. The biographical sports drama will highlight legendary player Balbir Singh’s life and his highs and lows, which will be played by Akshay Kumar.

Gold will have the journey of India – winning the 1st Olympic gold medal as an Independent nation in 1948. Balbir Singh was the hero of this event, as he scored a hat-trick of goals against Argentina and 2 goals against Great Britain in the finals.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, “Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay.”

The first look poster of the film was released last year. It showcased the Olympic gold medal of 1948, with a backdrop of India’s Flag – Tiranga!

It will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Reema Kagti who previously helmed Talaash.

The film is set to release on 15th August, 2018.