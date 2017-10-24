Naagin actress Mouni Roy is having the best phase of her life, we must say! The beautiful TV actress is all set to make her debut in Bollywood through Akshay Kumar’s Gold. The film is still on the floors and Mouni has bagged her second project already!

After an Akshay Kumar film, she is all set to feature in a Dharma productions film! Mouni will be seen in an eminent role along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Mouni’s big screen debut in the sports film, which revolves around India’s first Olympic Gold in hockey post-Independence, sees her in the role of Akshay’s onscreen wife. Soon after the news of her debut film surfaced, the actress followed it up with a commercial featuring Salman Khan for his television show, Bigg Boss, where she played the actor hosts neighbor.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the department gave a statement, “Mount recently came on board and will start shooting early next year, when the film goes on the floors. For now, Ayan is keeping other details of her role under wraps.”

Mouni has also been in the news recently over her alleged break-up with longtime beau, TV actor Mohit Raina. But the couple quashed rumors by making a string of public appearances at Diwali parties.

Now that she is sharing screen space with gems of Bollywood industry, we are pretty sure that she has a long way to go in Bollywood. Are you excited about Mouni’s role in Brahmastra?