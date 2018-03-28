Mouni Roy Sets Bulgaria On Fire With These Hot Photos From Brahmastra Shoot

If there’s one television star who is prepared to rule the big screen, that’s none other than Mouni Roy. The actress who is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, is also quite popular on Instagram thanks to her glamorous account.

With over 4 million followers, she perfectly knows how to catch people’s eyes and her latest post is proof of that.

Mouni went viral on the internet yesterday, when posted pictures of her posing in an off-shoulder white attire and capturing her flirty antics in a series of pics. The actress slays it, looking bewitching as she stares right into the camera. She captioned the pictures as “Lone dreamscapes! ”

Lone dreamscapes ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 27, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

After becoming a household name with shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev, she is all set for her Bollywood debut in the the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. She will also be seen in Dabangg 3, though not much is known is known about her role.

Mouni will star opposite B’town biggies such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is being produced by Karan Johar. With a grand budget of Rs 100 crore, the film will be part of trilogy. Brahmastra is scheduled to release August 15, 2019.