Motion Poster! Have You Marked The Date For Padman?

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman is a story of Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganatham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India y creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

The makers have now released the motion poster of the film and it has a voiceover from Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor who teach us how the pronounce the films name. Akshay is known for doing content driven films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Baby etc.

PadMan, directed by R. Balki, will head to theaters on January 26, 2018. It was earlier going to clashing with Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 but the face-off was averted as the makers of the latter have pushed the release to April. PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Watch the motion poster right here:

After this Akshay has many movies in his kitty. He will also be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. It is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. It’s all set to in August 2018.

Looks like Akshay Kumar has a new film in his kitty, TV actress Marina Kuwar is gearing up to make her big screen debut with a film directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It features Akshay Kumar.

The yet untitled film is a remake of Hollywood movie Million Dollar Baby. Marina will play Hilary Swank’s role and Akshay will be essaying Clint Eastwood’s role.

“Working with a star like Akshay Kumar is like a dream come true, the journey from modelling to acting has been a major struggle but I have never given up and I am confident I will soon be recognised,” said Marina.

Marina, who has worked in TV show C.I.D. and also participated in the reality TV show based show Bigg Boss 10. She is also undergoing proper functional training and maintaining a high protein diet for her role.