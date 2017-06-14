Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is prepping for the next schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai, which will be taking place in Morocco.

Zafar on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of an opened suitcase filled with his clothes.

“Back to packing bags, prep for Morocco. Schedule begins… ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’,” Zafar captioned image.

Back to packing bags , prep for Morocco 🇲🇦 schedule begins…@TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/911QI0qG8U — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 14, 2017

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film “Ek Tha Tiger“. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it features superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

The team of “Tiger Zinda Hai” also shot in Abu Dhabi. This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together. The two have previously worked in films like “Ek Tha Tiger“, “Yuvvraj”, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” and “Partner”.

Salman Khan is currently busy in promoting his upcoming film Tubelight, which is set to hit the screens during Eid weekend on 23rd June. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu, Late Om Puri and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

After wrapping up Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman will start prepping for choreographer-director Remo Dsouza’s dance film, where he’ll portray the character of an ageing dancer, who is the father to a 13-year old daughter. The film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 is currently in its scripting stage and will go on floors in early 2019. Salman will reportedly reprise the role of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil in the sequel. The film is expected to release during the Christmas weekend in 2019.