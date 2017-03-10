Ace lensman P.C. Sreeram on Friday revealed that the shoot of Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man, will take place in a village near Indore.

Based on the incredible true story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who was awarded Padma Shri last year by the Government of India and was placed in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2014.

Arunachalam Muruganantham, the school drop-out from Coimbatore who made his life’s mission to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women across rural India.

“Pad Man. Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte to shoot in this village near Indore. A true story from Balki,” Sreeram tweeted and also shared a picture.

While actor Akshay Kumar will collaborating first with Balki, Akshay and Sonam Kapoor have previously worked together in Anees Bazmee’s Thank You.

This is Sreeram’s fifth collaboration with director R. Balki after Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh and Ki & Ka.

Actress and wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones has documented his (Arunachalam Muruganantham) story ‘The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land’ in her new book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Arunachalam Muruganantham is popularly known as India’s Menstrual Man.

Pad Man is a biopic on Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women.

The film has been conceptualised by Twinkle Khanna and will be the first production that’s going to roll out of her newly launched production house, ‘Mrs Funnybones Movies’.

Pad Man is all set to hit the screens by the end of this year.

Apart from Pad Man, Akshay Kumar also have 2 films – Toilet Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar (Dum Lagake Haisha) fame and Robot (2.0) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson.

While Toilet Ek Prem Katha is set to hit the screens of 2nd June, Robot 2 is scheduled to release during Diwali.