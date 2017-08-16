‘Mooh Bola Beta’ Shah Rukh Khan Visits Dilip Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who calls the superstar his “mooh bola beta”. The visit came after the 94-year-old returned home following a week long stay at the Lilavati Hospital here for kidney related problems.

The veteran actor’s wife Saira Bano on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a string of photographs of Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar.

In one of the photographs, the Dear Zindagi star Shah Rukh Khan is seen kissing Dilip Kumar’s forehead. Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh bola beta (son) Shah Rukh Khan visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening,” the caption said.

His wife also said Dilip Kumar was “doing much better”. Earlier, Dilip Kumar was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra as he was battling kidney failure. We must say that they all look too picture perfect in these photographs.

Trending :

“Shah Rukh Khan visited Sahab this evening. Sahab’s doing much better since (he) returned from the hospital. Shukar Allah.” Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on August 2 following dehydration and urinary tract infection.

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam, and Karma.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last outing was Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a losing affair at the box office. The film has collected 61.05 crores. The actor will soon be seen in Anand L.Rai’s Dwarf film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.