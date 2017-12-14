Monsoon Shootout: This Is How Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Vijay Varma Prepped For Their Roles

Acting is much more than just learning lines and delivering them convincingly and depending on who the character one portrays, you have to indulge in activities and situations you would never usually be in.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who will be playing the role of a gruesome criminal in his forthcoming film Monsoon Shootout‘ actually met some criminals for his role prep and was joined by his colleague Vijay Varma in this interesting role prep.

To prepare for their role and to understand the script better, they visited a rehabilitation center to meet people who had committed crimes in the past and to get in touch with what life is like on the other end of the spectrum.

They visited these centers to understand closely their reasoning and also to get a first-hand understanding of their behavior. This helped them etch their characters on screen better and to get a sense of script more in-depth.

Monsoon Shootout is a psychological thriller and thus Nawaz wanted to do justice to his character. Directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the primary roles.

Presented by Moving Pictures and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the movie is releasing on 15th December.