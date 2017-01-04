Here’s the song still of Mon Amour from the upcoming revenge thriller drama Kaabil.

The song still showcases the lead pair of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam pulling off Tango moves.

Hrithik shared this still on his twitter account and captioned it, “The point of dance is to never see d audience. Dance is internal joy. Dance just for you and your mon amour. Are u ready? #MonAmourTomorrow”

Watch this still right here:

The track is crooned by Vishal Dadlani and composed by Rajesh Roshan, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil also stars Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 25th January, 2017.