Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor surprised her by announcing her next film, Mom! After the success of English Vinglish, Sridevi is back with her new film, MOM.

As a special surprise to the iconic star, daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor launched the poster of MOM over a popular micro blogging site.

The poster doesn’t give out much, but looks intense and gritty.

She tweeted: “When a woman is challenged… Here’s presenting the first look of ‘MOM’. MOM First Look,”

In the poster, one can see Sridevi clad in black clothes with an intense expression. And ‘Mom’ is written in various languages in the poster. The poster doesn’t give out the plot of the film, but emphasizes on the emotion that will dominate the storyline.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, “MOM”, a woman-centric film, is produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 14. The film also features Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in important roles, as well as actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Manish Malhotra also appreciated the look, saying: “Sridevi in ‘MOM’ Outstanding Artist Actress can’t wait to see the film.”

Karan Johar tweeted: “Her 300th film… 50 year career… My favourite actor… SRIDEVI… in and as ‘MOM’.”

Amrita Rao tweeted: “WOW MOM …. Can’t wait to see my Super #favouriteactress @SrideviBKapoor back on the Silver screen!! #excitement “