Mogul Release Date Revealed: Clashing Kick 2, Starring Ranveer Singh – Rumours Or Reality?

“My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story… #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story!” This is what Akshay Kumar tweeted last year with a minimalistic poster. But, later it was known Aamir Khan is producing the film & Akshay Kumar is not a part of it.

Today, T-Series took to its Twitter handle and posted the news, “#AamirKhanProduction & T-Series are happy to announce Christmas 2019 as the release date for the biopic on #GulshanKumar, written and directed by @subkapoor. Filming to begin early next year. #BhushanKumar #TeamAKP @aamir_khan @TSeries.”

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 had blocked the release date of Christmas 2019 but it has been postponing since then. Now, it would be interesting to see whether it will clash with Kick 2 or Salman Khan will postpone the film yet again. Ready 2, Insha Allah & Sher Khan are also in the pipeline for Salman along with confirmed Bharat & Dabangg 3.

Akshay Kumar is definitely not in the film, whereas Aamir Khan will just produce it and not act in it. Now, the question is who will play the leading role in the film. Ranveer Singh is the hottest bet from what the sources have to report. Casting of Mogul will be announced soon.

Aamir Khan, next will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan starring two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, along with Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will set a benchmark in visual extravaganza. The Diwali release is one of the most anticipated movies of all time and this new information will definitely take the excitement level many notches higher.