Music Mogul Gulshan Kumar’s rags-to-riches life story was larger than life. Gulshan Kumar was an innovator. His devotion to Mata Rani and his passion for his work led to his meteoric rise to success. His devotional music made him a huge household name in India. He created a whole new music industry that didn’t exist before building his own company T-Series into a gigantic musical empire. His larger than life story is now being made into a Bollywood film titled ‘Mogul’ that will be produced by his wife Sudesh Kumari and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Superstar Akshay Kumar who shared a special bond with Gulshan Kumar will be playing him on-screen.

Akshay who will play Gulshan Kumar said, “I had the good fortune of knowing Gulshan ji well and had a close association with him right from my first film Saugandh. We both shared many things in common and come from a similar background. I am very excited to play him on-screen.”

Here’s the teaser poster of the film:

Gulshan Kumar’s son Bhushan Kumar added, “Mogul is not a film for me. It’s my dream come true. My father has been my guiding force all through my life and I have always felt his presence with me in everything I do. I always knew that one day I would make Mogul and share my father’s amazing story with the world. I am also extremely happy that my mother Sudesh Kumari will be producing Mogul. I can think of no one better than Akshay to play him on-screen.”

Subhash Kapoor said, “When Vikram Malhotra shared the idea of the film with me it was a feeling of disbelief. I always told my team that the one story I would love to make a movie on was Gulshanji’s and here am I doing just that.”

Gulshan Kumar was extremely attached to his younger daughter Tulsi Kumar and thus the film has been announced today on her birthday. Shooting of Mogul will begin end of 2017.