Mogul: After Ranbir Kapoor, THIS Actor To Play The Lead In This Biopic?

Recently, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan announced his next project, Mogul which took the internet by storm. Soon after the announcement was made, rumours about Ranbir Kapoor being offered the lead role for Mogul (a biopic on Gulshan Kumar) started doing the rounds.

Now, according to the latest developments in DNA, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been approached for the project.

Sushant, who has previously starred in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is said to have the dates required for Mogul. If he signs up for the project, this will be another opportunity for him to play a renowned personality. The actor is presently filming the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant will also be a part of a web series, portraying 12 real-life characters, including Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor whom the makers are extremely keen to have on board, hasn’t provided any confirmation and is yet to make a decision. The Sanju star is currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s film lined up next.

Co-produced by Aamir and Bhushan Kumar, Mogul is planned to begin next year and release around Christmas 2019.