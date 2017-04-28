A session court on Friday, convicted model, Preeti Jain and sentenced her three years of imprisonment for conspiring to kill director Madhur Bhandarkar. In 2005, Jain had accused Bhandarkar of rape and filed a complaint against him. The accusations were dropped by the court in 2012 and the director was further given a clean chit.

Jain was declared guilty by court and her lawyer seek minimum punishment on the grounds of her being a woman. She expressed shock over her conviction in the case. She has sought for bail and the court is expected to pass a judgement on the same soon.

In 2004, when Jain had filed a complaint against Bhandarkar, she had given a statement which said, “We had sex 16 times and Madhur made promises of giving me a lead role in his films. However, he didn’t offer me a lead role in any of his movies. At times when I refused, he raped me.”

Allegedly, Jain approached Naresh Pardeshi to kill Bhandarkar in 2005, after a year she filed a rape case against Madhur. She paid Rs 75,000 for the job, reportedly. However, as the task was not completed, she asked for her money back. The issue reached gangster Arun Gawli, who then sent his men to alert the police. After a week-long probe, the police registered a case on September 10, 2005. Pardesi was arrested the same day and Jain was picked up while she was on her way to the Versova police station.

Madhur Bhandarkar is a well known filmmaker in Bollywood who has helmed critically acclaimed films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion etc.

His upcoming project Indu Sarkar will release on July 21. The movie is, reportedly, based on the Emergency era, a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country. It features Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury.