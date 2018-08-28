Mitron's song 'Chalte Chalte' had leaked ahead of its release

The audio of the song Chalte Chalte from Mitron had leaked online ahead of its release, upsetting the film team.

After winning hearts with the first two songs This Party Is Over Now and Sawarne Lage, Mitron released the third song Chalte Chalte on Monday, 27th August.

However, even before the song’s release, the audio track of the song leaked to surface on the internet upsetting the film’s team.

Chalte Chalte depicts the journey of Jai and his friends along with Avni as their business flourishes, while Jai also falls head over heels for Avni.

The hilarious trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience. The first song This Party Is Over Now further stirred the excitement of the audience with the Yo Yo Honey Singh track taking over the internet in no time.

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar's next directorial after the critically acclaimed Filmistan, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.