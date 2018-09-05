Mitron VS Manmarziyaan: Jackky Bhagnani Speaks About Clash With The Abhishek Bachchan Starrer

Bollywood is all set to witness yet another clash as Nitin Kakkar directorial Mitron clashes with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

14th September witnesses the clash of two states Gujarat v/s Punjab as Mitron explores the state of Gujarat encapsulating the minute details and traditions of the heritage city Ahmedabad, while Manmarziyaan dwells upon the stories set in the state of Punjab.

The star cast of Mitron, however, expressed that clashes no longer affect as the audience accepts content no matter when it releases.

Talking about clashing with Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyaan, Jackky Bhagnani shared, “Abhishek Bachchan has been a very close friend since I think the 6th-7th standard, in fact, my nickname is Jaggu because of him. Our films are as different as chalk and cheese and fall in completely varied spaces. I don’t think clashes affect anymore as so many films released together this year and have done so well, a recent example being Gold and Satyameva Jayate, as long as the content works with the audience clash doesn’t matter.”

Kritika Kamra shares, “We would really want to watch Manmarziyaan and hope they watch Mitron and like it too”.

Set in the local town of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Mitron perfectly grabs the essence of the heritage city.

The hilarious trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience.

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed Filmistan, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.