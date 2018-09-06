Mitron: Can You Beat Jackky Bhagnani’s Moves In This Kamariya Challenge?

The latest festive song titled Kamariya from Nitin Kakkar’s directorial Mitron was launched at a grand musical night last Friday in Mumbai. While the audience couldn’t get over Kritika Kamra & Jackky Bhagnani’s charm and grooves in the garba anthem, the makers have now come up with a Kamariya Challenge that one can’t miss out on!

Team Mitron started this challenge on digital platforms with #KamariyaChallenge. Jackky Bhagnani on Monday took to twitter to announce the Kamariya challenge, also nominating actor Varun Dhawan, director Karan Johar, Dia Mirza & Riteish Deshmukh to be a part of it. He tweeted, Aye haalooo Mere #Mitron !! Su kare che !!! It’s time to move your #Kamariya. Show us your moves @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @deespeak and @Riteishd Let’s get crazy with #KamariyaChallenge legggoo !!

Challenge your Mitron !! Releasing on 14th September.

Users need to tag their friends and mimic the steps of the song, and use the hashtag #KamariyaChallenge to get noticed!

Check out his tweet here:

Kamariya has been getting the audience into the festive mood with the perfect mix of traditional and modern beats.

Set in the local town of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Mitron perfectly grabs the essence of the heritage city and Kamariya further celebrates the culture of the city as the cast grooves to the Garba anthem in the Gujarati grandeur.

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

We can’t wait for the movie to hit the theatres which is slated on September 14, 2018. But for now, if you think you’ve got what it takes to beat Jackky Bhagnani, show them your grooving Kamariya with the Kamariya challenge!