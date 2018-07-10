Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mimoh Got Married To Madalsa Sharma Today Despite Rape Charges

A few days back, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh was charged with rape and cheating allegations. His son got hitched today with his fiance Madalsa Sharma in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place at Mithun’s hotel in Ooty which was attended by close family members and friends.

The newlyweds got engaged in a private ceremony in March 2018. The wedding was supposed to be held last week but unfortunately got cancelled because of the police investigation. Families of both Mimoh and Madalsa agreed to postpone the wedding for a week.

According to Bombay Times, “The couple and their families had a small celebration on July 7 after Mimoh secured bail. In fact, Mimoh and Madalsa’s marriage was registered on the same day and a traditional wedding will take place today. A sangeet ceremony took place yesterday (Monday). The guest list was considerably shortened after the complaint.”

Mithun’s son was charged for cheating and raping a woman by promising marriage. The woman has also claimed that after she got pregnant, he provided her with a medicine for her abortion and she also said that his mother Yogita Bali had threatened her as well.

Mimoh and Yogita were granted bail by a New Delhi court on July 7, 2018.