Mira Rajput To Make Her Bollywood Debut? Shahid Kapoor Reveals!

Recently, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput made her on-screen debut with an advertisement and it was just too cute for words. After her first advertisement, it was being speculated that Mira would also do Bollywood films.

Today, the trailer launch event of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was held. Shahid along with his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Divyenndu Sharma, director Shree Narayan Singh and producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the launch.

During the trailer launch event, the Padmaavat actor was asked if his wife Mira would enter Bollywood anytime soon since she made her acting debut with an anti ageing advertisement, to which he joked, “Jab vo press conference karengi, aap unse poochiyega. Aaj kal ki auratein apne mind ki hoti hai. They do what they like it. And if you think I have any control over that, then you are very wrong!” (Laughs).

Well, time will say if we will get to see Mira on the big screen.

Not only this, but Shahid was also asked about his second baby at the trailer launch. But he smartly dodged the question and moved on.

On the work front, Shahid is all geared up for Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is slated to release on September 21, 2018.