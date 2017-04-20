Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow. The film portrays Sonakshi in the role of a young journalist who isn’t happy with her job and doesn’t realize its true power until she gets a big scoop.

A special screening of the film was held recently at Yashraj studio and an excited Sonakshi was spotted welcoming her guests. Paparazzi snapped, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Vishal Dadlani attending the screening.

Noor is releasing along with other film, which is Raveena Tandon’s Maatr. Considering Noor is slightly light-hearted, the film has better chances to perform well at the box office.

Recently, the film was in the news for the cuts that CBFC demanded. The board demanded that Noor makers edit a reference to veteran journalist Barkha Dutt in the film, its leading lady Sonakshi Sinha says the censor body needs to have a uniform approach towards movies.

In Noor, Sonakshi plays a journalist who idolizes Barkha Dutt, but the CBFC has asked the makers to edit the surname Dutt.

When asked about it, Sonakshi told IANS: “The censor board really needs to come to a consensus within themselves on what is right in one film… Is not right in another film.”

“There is no consistency in what they censor or what they uncensor, so I think they first need to come to a consensus.”

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the crime thriller comedy is an adaptation of Pakistani novel “Karachi, You’re Killing Me!” by Saba Imtiaz.

The novel centres around a 20-year-old reporter Ayesha Khan, living in Karachi, and her misadventures and finding a nice lover.

Talking about what’s next after Noor, she said, “After ‘Noor‘ you’ll see me in an Ittefaq remake, opposite Siddharth Malhotra. For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before.”