After making a mark in the Hollywood industry quite noticeably, Bollywood beauties Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have added another feather to their hat and appeared at the Met Gala 2017. The theme for this year’s gala was Rei Kawakubo & Comme des Garçons.

Priyanka stunned everyone with her trench coat gown with a massive train, which apparently makes it world’s longest trench coat. It’s a Ralph Lauren creation with an extra amount of oomph added to it. At the red carpet, the 34-year-old Quantico star posed with American musician Nick Jonas.

Take a look at the stunning pictures of Priyanka here:

Coming to Deepika, the Piku actress looked simply beautiful in her backless silk white slip styled gown. Hairstylist Harry Josh shared a picture with DP as she got ready for the event. He captioned the photo as – “When East meets West and you realise your both #indiawaale Stunning #deepikapadukone for the #metgala tonight. Make up by @georgieeisdell hair by me a fellow desi #dreamsdocometrue.”

Georgie Eisdell, who did the makeup for the actress also shared a picture from the behind the scenes. He wrote, “#bts of the exquisite @deepikapadukone for tonight’s #metgala #makeupbygeorgieeisdell @harryjoshhair @elizabethsaltzman #deepikapadukone.”

The actress posed on the red carpet with Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo and was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Check out her pictures here:

The grand event was also attended by celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Pharrell Williams, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively along with husband Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady, and Sophie Turner. Selena and boyfriend The Weeknd arrived hand-in-hand, making their red carpet debut appearance as a couple.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut this year with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. While Priyanka is now gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming Hollywood debut, Baywatch