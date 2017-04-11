After releasing the cool chapters from Meri Pyaari Bindu, the makers have released the second song ‘Haareya’ from the film. The song captures the craziness of being besotted in love.

It’s a gentle melody that salutes falling helplessly in love. Haareya from Meri Pyaari Bindu is a beautiful song that presents Abhimanyu’s overwhelming fascination with Bindu as he loses his heart to her.

Ayushmann Khurrana, playing Abhimanyu, a pulp fiction writer in the film, is in character in his writing space here. With a typewriter, pulp fiction novels, music discs and posters all around him, relives the journey with Bindu, played by Parineeti Chopra. Composed by Sachin Jigar, Haareya works magic in Arijit Singh’s voice and with lyrics by Priya Saraiya.

A setting that brings to life the indulgent, beautiful clutter of a writer’s space, including novel title like Awara Dhoban, Guitarphobia Abhimanyu’s recall of his life and times with Bindu. The song draws you into his world, and makes you feel for Abhimanyu’s story of besotted love.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role.

While Parineeti will be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The 28-year old actress will also feature in the 4th installment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.