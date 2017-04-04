Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also known for his singing talent, says he had to unlearn singing for his forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu where he is playing the character of an author.

About the film with Parineeti Chopra who makes her singing debut in it, Ayushmann said, “I had to unlearn singing to pay the character in the film. Since I am playing a writer who does not know how to sing, I actually had to act that up!”

Debuting in Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012, Ayushmann has sung in most of his films like “Pani Da Rang“, “Saadi Galli Aaja“, “Dil-e-Nadaan” among others.

His new film that narrates a journey of two characters through incidents and Hindi film songs of different eras gives a nostalgic feeling, he said.

“I think after watching the film, the audience will feel very nostalgic. Especially, for moments where they fall in love, childhood memories, singing on favorite songs, getting blank calls on landlines in the 1990s when the mobile phone was not as popular as today… I think we like to listen to old songs over the new one, till the new song goes into the list of old songs. It is lovely,” said Ayushmann.

The makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu plan to release the trailer as five chapters. The first chapter of the film was described as the Samosa Aur Chutney Wala Pyaar! The trailer showcased the narration of Ayushmann Khurrana, where he reminisces his childhood love story with Bindu. The 2nd chapter will be released today.

The film is set in Kolkata and is directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Aditya Chopra & Maneesh Sharma. Meri Pyaari Bindu is being released under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films.

The film is scheduled to release on 12th May and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3.