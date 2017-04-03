Here’s the brand new poster of Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The interesting new poster features the duo as a part of a book cover on the either sides. While Ayushmann is seen with a typewriter, Parineeti is seen holding a cassette player.

Meri Pyaari Bindu comes across as an interesting love story between a writer and a singer. Check out the new poster here:

A teaser of the film was released recently, where we saw Ayushmann telling us in a romantic manner, his relation with Bindu.

This is the first time Parineeti and Ayushmann have been paired along with one another. Pari has also made her singing debut with this film and we have to agree she completely mesmerised us with ‘Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi‘.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film is written by Suprotim Sengupta. It is slated to release on 12th May.

Parineeti’s upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’ Golmaal Again. Tabu and Pari will be the new additions to this comedy franchise that will now have its fourth installment. It stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles.

Talking about the film’s shoot, Parineeti had previously mentioned, “We are having loads of fun shooting ‘Golmaal Again‘. It is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit and his entire ‘Golmaal‘ gang is just mad. The film is big, so I am having a fun time with the entire team which has become like a family.”

Ayushmaan also has another project lined up with Bhumi Pednekar, titled ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘. The film is a remake of Tamil comedy “Kalyana Samayal Saadham”. To be helmed by R.S. Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros. Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, “Kalyana Samayal Saadham” was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

After the success of YRF’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will Ayushmann become lucky the second time too is what is left to see.