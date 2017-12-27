Men Also Go Through Casting Couch: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra believes that apart from actresses, actors also face the casting couch.

Talking about casting couch in movies, Priyanka said on the upcoming talent-based reality show “India’s Next Superstars”: “Men also go through casting couch.”

Supporting Priyanka, the show’s host Rithvik Dhanjani said: “It’s the lower level people who want to take advantage of the struggling newcomers. Big directors and producers never do such things. I’ve been lucky to have worked with good people in the industry.”

Trending

India’s Next Superstars, which will feature filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty as judges, will give a chance to commoners to make it to the big screen.It will be aired on Star Plus.

Priyanka Chopra, counted among India’s top-earning film celebrities, says she has faced “abuse of power” in her professional life.

“I am very fierce. People are a little bit scared of me. When I walk into a room, I make sure that no one can… Yes, I have had situations when I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended… A girlfriend was recommended after I was signed for a movie. So, that’s an abuse of power… Girlfriend of the hero or girlfriend of the director.

“I couldn’t do anything about it. I was removed last minute from many such situations because I never catered to the whims and fancies of powerful men. I only cater to my colleagues and friends who give me respect.

“I was treated in a different way because I commanded that, and it was because I had the strength and support of my family,” said the 35-year-old actress, who has found popularity in Hollywood.