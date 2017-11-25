Meher Vij Reacts To Her Brother Piyush Sahdev’s Rape Case

Meher Vij, who was last seen in Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar has finally reacted to her brother Piyush Sahdev’s rape case.

Piyush Sachdev, who was last seen in Sony’s hit show Beyhadh, was arrested on November 22 on charges of rape after an actress registered a case against him.

Piyush is currently in remand and was produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai on the same day.

Meher claims that she isn’t in touch with her brother ever since he got married. “I have got to know this from you. When did this happen? I don’t know anything at all,” a shocked Meher told the Times of India.

She added,“You know I haven’t been able to get in touch with my father too, so I do not know anything about this. Actually, Piyush and I haven’t been in touch at all ever since he got married. His wife had some issues so I chose to back off. Whatever contact we have had, has been only through our father since then.”

A source told the daily, “Piyush recently went for a holiday with the actress where he got sexually involved with her. After coming back, he chose to end the relationship. Meanwhile, she had become a little serious about him. But with his negligent behaviour, she got irked. Piyush blackmailed her, threatening to leak obscene pictures of her over the internet. The actress paid no heed to him. This irked Piyush who actually leaked a few pictures.”