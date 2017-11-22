Meghdeep Bose On Swag Se Swagat: Struggled For Nine Months To Achieve Final Product

Yesterday, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai released the first and the most awaited track Swag Se Swagat from the film.

In the song we saw Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif showing off their swagger moves.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has left no stone unturned to make the song look good with its picturesque locations. Talking about the song Swag Se Swagat, singers Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin have stroked the right chord. Composer-producer Meghdeep Bose, who has produced songs for Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, says the track Swag Se Swagat was made after almost nine months of struggle.

“I am really excited for the track Swag Se Swagat as we struggled for about nine months to achieve the final product. It’s composed by Vishal and Shekhar (music composers) and I am grateful to them for putting so much of trust in me,” Bose said in a statement.

“I have produced two songs for this film. Another reason for this excitement is that until last year I was nearly typecast as a ballad producer but Swag Se Swagat arrived and broke it for me,” he added.

Trending

Bose, who has produced scores for films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kaabil, Befikre, Dangal, Te3n, Jai Gangaajal, Sarbjit and Newton to his credit, will next be involved in the music for Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaz.

Produced under Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to roar at the box office on December 22, 2017. As this Salman Khan film gets a solo release, we are sure that it will do wonders at the BO with its thrilling and action-packed story. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delfrooz and Kumud Mishra.