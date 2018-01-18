Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul’s Directorial venture, Nirdosh, which is being called India’s 1st ever suspect thriller and stars Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnnis, Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal. The film is a murder mystery and everyone, including the investigating officer, is a suspect.

The trailer of the film has already created a huge buzz, and audience are keen to find out more about the film. So, to pique the interest further and share an insight into the characters of the film, the team of Nirdosh has released character sketches of the of lead actors, and these have certainly left us intrigued.

Inspector Lokhande, played by Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan will be seen playing the role of Inspector Lokhande, who is the investigating officer in the film. A self-styled cop, Lokhande is honest, but he also believes in understanding the circumstances which led to the crime.

Shinaya Grover played by Manjari Fadnnis

Manjari Fadnnis will reprise the role of Shinaya Grover, a woman who is trying to strike a balance between her demanding job as a media professional and her family. She is the picture-perfect mother and wife, who wouldn’t want to harm anyone. But, despite that, she is the key suspect in the murder case.

Gautam Grover played by Ashmit Patel

Ashmit Patel will be seen playing the role of Gautam Grover, Shinaya’s husband. Gautam admits that he was guilty of cheating on his wife, but denies any involvement in murder.

Ada Saxena played by Maheck Chahal

Gautam and Shinaya’s paying guest, Ada, is an independent woman who aspires to make it big in the film Industry. She gets into an illicit relationship with Gautam, but denies any involvement in the murder.

Interesting, right? To know more, you can watch the trailer of the film here.

Produced by UV films, Nirdosh is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 19th January, 2018.