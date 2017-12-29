As we come to the end of this year, let’s look at some famous pairings of the actor-director duo in our B-Town who give us successful films by teaming up time and again.

Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar

This new actor-director duo is seen making waves with their amazing bonding. Ali is also said to term Salman as his brother and confident he can go to at any time of the day. Their perfect chemistry shows on screen with some superb action sequences they offer with every film. Sultan did wonders, we are waiting anxiously to see what Tiger Zinda Hai is to bring to the screen.

Aamir Khan- Rajkumar Hirani

The two perfectionists of our industry made a spectacular pairing when they first worked on 3 idiots, a film still remembered. This actor-director duo makes sure to make their film a hit commercially as well as critically. Like they say when two brilliant minds come together they create fireworks, 3 Idiots & PK are very much good examples of the same.

Trending

Akshay Kumar- Neeraj Pandey

Patriotism coupled with an absolute thriller is what this actor-director duo give the audience. With Neeraj Pandey at the helm, Akshay has delivered some of the biggest hits, films which have been critically acclaimed as well. Special 26 and Baby are still amongst audience’s favorite. We can’t wait to see them collaborate on another hit.

Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty

This actor-director duo has worked together in almost a dozen films, most turning to be a box office blockbuster. Be it Rohit’s blazing of cars or Ajay’s effortless action sequences, their collaboration always turns to be a treat to the masses. They are surely one of the looked upon actor-director duo