After introducing Harshali Malhotra in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has now introduced another child actor in the Hindi film industry through his upcoming film Tubelight.

The Dabangg actor shared two photographs of his co-star Matin Rey Tangu on Twitter on Monday night.

In the first image, the 51-year-old star can be seen hugging Matin, with the child actor’s back towards the camera. “Backed by Matin Rey Tangu,” Salman captioned the image.

In the second photograph, Salman announced that Matin is a part of Tubelight.

“Introducing Matin Rey Tangu,” he tweeted.

Tubelight, which has been directed by Kabir Khan, also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri.