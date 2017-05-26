Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have got Meisner-trained actress Madalina Bellariu in their upcoming film Dobaara- See your Evil.

The film is about an interesting mix of characters, who are caught in a web of illusion. As the lines, between reality and deception blur, their journey takes you through their dark side.

Check out the intense poster of the star here:

The makers have come out with interesting character cards for each character, which bring out the dichotomy of each character. The premise is their duality, as there are always 2 sides to each story.

The latest card is of debutant Madalina Bellariu. The tagline on the character poster says, “A Model or Home Breaker?”

She has performed in various stage plays. Her most popular television appearance is “The young Pope”, with Jude Law, directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

The film is an official remake of The American Horror flick Oculus renamed Dobaara directed by Prawaal Raman.

The film will hit the theatres on 2nd June.