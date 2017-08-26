Kanagan Ranaut is known for her unique roles. After the immense success of Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut is now all set to give another hit with movie Simran. The gorgeous actress is known to pick diverse roles and ace with them ease and grace.

Kangana and Hansal Mehta have already won the hearts of many with the trailer of Simran and now the makers have released a new track Meet. This melodious track is sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

In the video, Kangana is seen finding love. She is seen looking for that one perfect person with whom she can connect to. The actress is also seen making beautiful and interesting memories as one makes, when as they start to date. From meeting a guy at a bar to going out with an interesting man. However, at the end of the song, she is seen in a red dress raising a toast alone which shows that there is a dark side to the story.

Listen to the song right here:

Meet song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shailesh R. Singh And Amit Agarwal.

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office. Slated to release on September 15, also stars National Award-winning actor Sohum Shah. The film is said to be based on a real life story.