Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Sara Ali Khan Poses For Media

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan seems to be the next big thing in B-town. The star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Sara was recently spotted at Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash. She was seen posing for the media along with Karan Johar.


Gossip monger has is it that she will be making her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 which stars Tiger Shroff in lead, though her father-actor Saif Ali Khan clearly rubbished the rumours!

An official statement on her casting is still awaited. Sara is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

