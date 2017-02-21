Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Sara Ali Khan Poses For Media

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan seems to be the next big thing in B-town. The star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Sara was recently spotted at Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash. She was seen posing for the media along with Karan Johar.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures here:

Gossip monger has is it that she will be making her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 which stars Tiger Shroff in lead, though her father-actor Saif Ali Khan clearly rubbished the rumours!

An official statement on her casting is still awaited. Sara is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.