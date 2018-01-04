Is Marriage On The Cards For This Bollywood Actor?

Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar set foot in the industry with Aamir Khan production, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. After working for eight years in the industry he had completely faded out for quite some time. Recently he opened up about dealing with substance abuse, heartbreak and depression after his breakup with his co-star Amy Jackson. Post their split, he went into depression and eventually became a drug addict. However, he resorted to rehabilitation and revived back with vigour. The proof of him being a changed man and coming out clean in life has come very soon.

A report in Bombay Times revealed that Prateik is all set to get engaged to girlfriend Sanya Sagar.

According to the same report, Prateik and Sanya will get engaged on January 22 in Lucknow. It will be a family affair, with only a few close friends attending the do. For those of you who don’t know, Prateik and Sanya have known each other for the past eight year, but they only started dating early last year. Sanya is a budding Bollywood writer and director. She hails from Lucknow and her father too, like Prateik’s father, is a politician.

When it comes to work front, this eligible bachelor will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 which is slated to release on March 30, 2018.