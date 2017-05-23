After releasing the sensational teaser, and the chartbuster song Radio, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, will release its trailer on 25th May.

Director, Kabir Khan took to twitter to put out the censor certificate announcing this news!

He tweeted, “#TubelightTrailer out on the 25th of May – can’t wait to show you guys! @BeingSalmanKhan @amarbutala @tubelightkieid @skfilmsofficial”

The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. It is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war.

“Tubelight” is set to release on June 23. Kabir confirmed that the film will release in China and that the team is processing for it. He also mentioned that the film is an adaptation of the 2015 movie “Little Boy”.

“Yes, it is the official adaptation of ‘Little Boy’. Though the story of the boy was on a religious context, we love the seed of the idea and that is why we bought the rights of the story from the makers and used it in our film that has war and history,” said Kabir.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It also stars Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu, Late actor Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Zhu Zhu in key roles.

It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. The film will feature Salman reprising his role of an RAW agent named Tiger.