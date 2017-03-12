Mark The Date: Baahubali 2 Trailer To be Out On 16 March

Finally the question of ‘ Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali’ is soon to be answered. The makers of the much awaited Indian epic historical fiction film have finally announced the trailer release date of the film. The theatrical trailer of S.S. Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2” will be released on March 16.

In a Facebook chat, Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda confirmed the trailer will be released between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 16 in theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“This is the same fashion we followed for the trailer of the first part. We had released it across theatres in Andhra and Telangana. We are following the same approach for the second part as well,” Rajamouli said.

On the same day, the trailer of the Hindi version will be released in Mumbai. Baahubali 2 trailer will be out on the internet between 5 pm and 6 pm on the same day (March 16). Along with this big news, the makers even revealed another poster of the movie. The poster features Katappa and Baahubali in two different situations. SS Rajamouli shared the poster on his Twitter account captioning it as “Our designer jegan came up with this idea. Couldnt help but tweet, though unscheduled. The boy he raised, The man he killed… #Baahubali2.”

Dharma Production also shared the poster on Twitter handle saying “The most awaited date of the year – #Baahubali2 trailer out on 16th March! @karanjohar”

Karan Johar Tweeted “The BIGGEST movie event of the year!!!! #Bahubali2trailer #ComingSoon”

The makers had releaved the first look of the movie on Prabhas birthday. Later they even shared a character poster of Rana Daggubati and a poster featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj, the second part will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The makers also confirmed that the film will hit the screens worldwide on April 28.