Film ‘Mantra’ first look poster releases

Upcoming film Mantra‘s first look poster has been released. The film stars Rajat Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit, Lushin Dubey, Rohan Joshi, and Adil Hussain and is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor.

Mantra is all set to hit the silver screen on 17th March, 2017. Check out the poster right here and watch this space for its trailer!

Mantra revolves around the forces of globalization sweep through the post-liberalization New India. One man desperately attempts to save his once-iconic snacks brand from being wiped out by a multinational giant.