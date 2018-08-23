Manto: All You Need To Know About Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Transformation Into The Character!

The official trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manto released on Independence Day and the film has garnered appreciation from the viewers worldwide. Moreover, Director Nandita Das is all praises for Siddiqui and explains why he is perfect for the role. The makers have recently released a video of transformation of Nawazuddin Siddiqui into Manto, and here’s all you need to know.

Nandita Das wouldn’t contain her positive thoughts about Siddiqui to herself but share it with the world. From the very reason of the director finding the actor’s eyes in terms of the physicality of it working really well for the character, to his looks, she feels the role was just meant to belong to him.

“I needed an actor who can potray being very courageous and at the same time being scared… somebody who’s very sensitive yet can be arrogant and very angry. So I think to bring out this contradictions, there was no other actor better than Nawaz,” the director shared. She further feels that the actor has completely done justice to Manto.

Moreover, the actor shared his experience of being really excited, yet nervous. Nawaz shared how this was the kind of role he was longing to do as it portrays the real him to an extent. “I can speak my heart through the character, and there’s this connection that I can feel with it”, the actor said in the video.

Manto follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Saadat Hasan Manto and those of the countries, India and Pakistan, which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles

Co -produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Mantoand Nawazuddin is seen bringing the character to life in the movie.