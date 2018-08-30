Mansuba: All You Need To Know About The Film Which Is Based On Triple Talaq

Road to Sangam director Amit Rai is working on a neo-noir thriller Mansuba.

Produced by Addiva Films, Mansuba will explore the subject of how victims of triple talaq become prey to social anarchy.

“Mansuba underlines the weakening social fabric of the nation. It also presents a perfected version of the truth as it gets venomously distorted, perversely manipulated and then suddenly turned over on its head,” Rai said in a statement to IANS.

Explaining the rationale behind the film, writer-producer Naghma A Qaiyyum said: “Mansuba is shocking and thought provoking. The film is also in line with our endeavour is to produce good cinema and back strong content driven films.”

To this, Kahkkashan Firoz, Managing Director at Addiva Films, added: “It’s a story that people will bond to, created in a genre which is becoming extremely popular with Indian moviegoers. We are very confident the film will be appreciated for its entertainment appeal as well as strong substance.”

Creative Producer NM Pasha said: “The aesthetic and design language of the film is of utmost importance to truthfully bridge the rich historical, political and cultural ethos of this story.”

On the film’s cast, co-producer Viren Thambidorai said: “We are roping in A-list stars for the film to ensure that the film reaches its intended impact and audiences.”

However, no names have been announced yet.