It’s time for double celebration for the makers of Manoj Bajpayee’s first international project In The Shadows (Gali Guliyaan), as it makes way for yet another prestigious film festival. After the big announcement of the film having its first world premiere at the prestigious Busan Film Festival, the next big news has arrived with the film getting selected for Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival in the India Gold Section category.

Helmed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker and winner of Director Guild of America Awards – Dipesh Jain, In the Shadows (Gali Guliyaan) is a story about a man who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind. The film features some of the most talented actors of Bollywood like Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami along with debutant child actor Om Singh. Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) which is one of most awaited and significant Indian Film Festival has nominated this classic film in the India Gold Category along with some other prominent films. The seven-day long festival is known for showcasing the latest cutting-edge, independent cinema and art house films alongside genre movies from Bollywood, Hollywood and also cult international movies.

Expressing his happiness, the fine actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “It is a great achievement for a film which is non- compromising and a brave storytelling. It is huge news for us that MAMI has selected our film in the India Gold Section as a competitor. It is going to be quite a fun journey for us to be part of such prestigious festivals, first Busan and now MAMI. Being selected for MAMI is a very special feeling as it is our own home festival which has always acknowledged some great cinema. We are quite excited to be part of the festival and looking forward to be part of such an amazing event”

Talking more about it, Director Dipesh Jain said, “I’m excited to bring the film to India and screen at this prestigious festival. I have seen the festival selection list and they are some of the best films from around the world. I’m very proud to showcase our film alongside them. In The Shadows is very different film in terms of its content and treatment and I’m sure the audience will love the experience.”